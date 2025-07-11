Two clubs send private jets to Gent full-back Archie Brown

AC Milan and Fenerbahce are reportedly battling it out for the services of Gent full-back Archie Brown and have both sent jets in an attempt to agree personal terms.

The two clubs have both had an €8 million bid accepted for the 23-year-old by the Belgian club and he now has to decide which one to join.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan and Fenerbahce have dispatched private jets filled with club representatives to Brown in the hopes of agreeing terms.

Brown has been a stand-out performer for Gent since joining from Swiss club Lausanne back in the summer of 2023, making 87 appearances and popping up with three goals.

The Englishman has previously been linked with Chelsea but nothing ultimately materialised between him and the Premier League giants.