Fenerbahce fury after Saint-Maximin claims

Fenerbahce have been left furious from claims made by former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin after his loan last season.

The Frenchman spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Fener from Al Ahli.

Saint-Maximin admits he struggled to make an impact, though has hit out at the way he was treated by Fener management during his time with the club.

Speaking to YouTuber Zack Nani, he said: "I am an honest person, I am no longer afraid of anything. They tried to dope me, they injected me with senseless substances. At Fenerbahçe I experienced crazy situations that inevitably destabilised me."

Saint-Maximin was criticised by Fener coach Jose Mourinho over his lack of application in training, but the winger insisted: "My father was dying in hospital and no one seemed to care. The only thing that mattered was the game. But where is the humanity? When I'm down, you have to help me."

However, on Mourinho he added: "He is an exceptional coach, I have respect for him. We spoke as men. He tried to help me, but he too had constant obstacles."

Fenerbahce response

With clips of the interview going viral over the weekend, Fener have since responded with an official statement.

The club declared: "The distortion of the facts by the player, in particular regarding the medical treatment received, represents an attempt to damage the reputation of our club.

"Fenerbahçe will use all legal means available to protect its image."