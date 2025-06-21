Ajax swiftly reject offer for Besiktas talent Hekimoglu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas have sold Ajax a swift 'no' after the Amsterdam side reportedly submitted an offer for Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu.

The 18-year-old Hekimoglu, who debuted for Besiktas as a 16-year-old in a Conference League game against FC Luzern in December 2023, played 32 games across all competitions for the Istanbul side in the 2024/25 season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

According to BeIN SPORTS Türkiye, Ajax's first offer of €9 million for Hekimoglu was swiftly rejected by Solskjaer's Besiktas. The Norwegian manager considers the young Turk unsellable and desperately wants to keep him in his squad.

Ajax are reportedly in the market for a new striker after Brian Brobbey's miserable season. The 23-year-old striker scored just seven goals in 44 games across all competitions, of which four came in his 30 Eredivisie games.