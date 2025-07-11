Cameroon assistant coach reveals Mbeumo emotions over stalled Man Utd talks

Cameroon assistant manager Ashu Cyprian Besong has revealed Bryan Mbeumo is desperate to join Manchester United.

The Cameroon forward has been left in limbo as Brentford and United haggle over a fee.

And Besong told Telecom Asia: “Yes, obviously he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken. But he’s a professional and anticipates these things.

“I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United.

"He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement, as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career."

United have had offers of £55m and £60m rejected by Brentford, with Mbeumo's price now jumping to £68m.