Paul Vegas
Galatasaray plan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic
Galatasaray plan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic
Galatasaray are lining up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The Serbia international will leave Chelsea this summer after spending last season on-loan with Strasbourg.

Asked about re-signing Petrovic for the new season, Strasbourg chairman Marc Keller announced the goalkeeper was leaving Stamford Bridge.

Fanatik says a move to Gala could be on for Petrovic.

It's suggested Gala will seek to wrap up a deal quickly over the coming week.

