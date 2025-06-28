Galatasaray plan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic

Galatasaray are lining up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The Serbia international will leave Chelsea this summer after spending last season on-loan with Strasbourg.

Asked about re-signing Petrovic for the new season, Strasbourg chairman Marc Keller announced the goalkeeper was leaving Stamford Bridge.

Fanatik says a move to Gala could be on for Petrovic.

It's suggested Gala will seek to wrap up a deal quickly over the coming week.