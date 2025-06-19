Partey's contract discussions "not advancing" as he prepares to become a free agent

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to become a free agent this summer as his contract talks break down.

Discussions between the Ghanaian international and Arsenal’s hierarchy have stalled and are not progressing in what is a crucial time ahead of Partey’s contract expiry. Partey’s contract at the Emirates expires at the end of June and despite talks over a new deal, no agreement is likely to be reached in the coming weeks.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the midfielder will become a free agent this summer as he prepares to mull over offers from several sides.

“Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing.

“No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days.

“Thomas would be available as free agent.”

The Mirror reported that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is interested in the 32-year-old and is hoping to take advantage of his availability before any other club gets their claws in. The report states that Partey would be interested in a move to Istanbul and if he did move on which may suggest that he has made up his mind about his future, which is up in the air.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is expected to arrive from Real Sociedad in the near future as manager Mikel Arteta secures Partey’s replacement before he departs in a few weeks time. By offloading Partey, Arsenal would free up substantial wages and create room for further midfield reinforcements who are young, fresh and have a much higher ceiling.