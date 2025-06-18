Fenerbahce make approach to sign Santos superstar Neymar

Fenerbahce have reportedly approached Brazilian side Santos in a bid to sign former Barcelona and PSG superstar Neymar this summer.

The 33-year-old’s future is once again up in the air after his father revealed he had been in talks with several Champions League clubs.

After initially impressing, providing six goal contributions in his first seven games across all competitions with Santos, Neymar has fallen back into his old ways and is angling for a move away.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are willing to give him a way out and bring him back to Europe.

The Turkish giants will look to bring him in on a free transfer as they seek to topple arch-rivals Galatasaray in next season’s Super Lig title race.