Fenerbahce making 'serious progress' in Jadon Sancho talks

Jadon Sancho could be set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce as Jose Mourinho's side make 'serious progress' in talks with the winger.

The 25-year-old has no future at Man United having spent the last 18-months on loan with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Italian giants Napoli and Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho but he could be set to snub them in favour of a move to Turkey, according to Turkish journalist Murat Zorlu.

He said, "As far as I know, there has been serious progress with Jadon Sancho. He’s the one that’s moving forward right now."

Mourinho will doubtless be hoping to add the England international’s dynamism as he hopes to topple Galatasaray’s monopoly on the Turkish title next season.