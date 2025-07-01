Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed

Manchester United reportedly turned down the chance to take Jhon Duran on loan after discovering his huge wages.

Just six months after making the high-profile switch from Aston Villa to Al Nassr in a deal reportedly worth around £64M, Duran has joined former United boss Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce ahead of the new campaign.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for a new striker as current forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee have proven themselves to be inconsistent since they joined the side. Now, with reports claiming that Duran will land in Istanbul with his agent today before completing his switch to the Turkish giants, it has been revealed that United made an offer for him over the past few weeks.

The Express reports that Duran was tabled to United, however, Old Trafford chiefs rejected the approach after being told the side would have to pay his £340,000 per week salary. The club decided the funds could be invested better elsewhere and many feel like the club have dodged a bullet for a player who was once heading to the top of club football.

Scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances for Al-Nassr next to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, his time is up at the club after a single season. Now he will play under Mourinho, challenging for the Super Lig where he may learn more as a striker than ever before and could return to the Premier League as one of the best on the planet.