Everton opens talks with former Man Utd midfielder Fred in Premier League return

Everton will reportedly look to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Fenerbahce as he seeks a Premier League return.

Everton are said to have made contact with Fred’s representatives with Turkish media outlet Takvim reporting that Everton would be willing to "pay a large transfer fee" for the experienced playmaker this summer. Fenerbahce will demand around €15 million to part ways with him after splashing out €9 million to secure his services just two years ago.

Reports state that the Turkish giants are pursuing a deal for Tottenham's Yves Bissouma which would then leave Fred without a place under manager Jose Mourinho. Fred managed to make 213 appearances and 14 goals for the Red Devils in five seasons and is open to returning to the English top flight and to the North West of England.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a solid 2024/25 campaign, contributing to 13 goals in 45 outings across all competitions for the Turkish side and has clearly caught the eye of manager David Moyes who will have kept an eye on him whilst at United from 2018-2023.

Fred would not be a player who would grow in price or ability under Moyes but he would certainly bring Premier League experience to the side which can prove vital in helping a team like Everton push into the top half of the table. Moyes will also be hoping to replace Idrissa Gana Gueye who is out of contract this summer and Fred may be the perfect player to fill his spot.