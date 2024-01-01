Tribal Football

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon
Crystal Palace make opening bid for Sporting CP attacker Edwards
Sporting CP winger Edwards wanted by Crystal Palace
Chelsea set to sign Renato Veiga for €14m fee
John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo
Silvestre: Is Hjulmand good enough for Man Utd?
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Man Utd, Spurs scouting Hjulmand at Euros
Sporting CP make transfer call for Man Utd, Spurs target Hjulmand
Arsenal ready to splash out big to land Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Liverpool target Diomande changes agents
Man Utd captain Fernandes full of praise for Prem target Gyokeres
Man Utd willing to trigger Inacio clause in Sporting CP deal
Palhinha happy with Fulham: Though I didn't think I'd make it as a pro
Eriksen full of praise for Man Utd target Hjulmand
Tottenham explore Edwards return
Man Utd, Liverpool remain keen on Sporting CP centre-back Inacio
Sporting CP coach Amorim hoping to keep Hjulmand away from Man Utd
Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand admits Prem hopes; welcomes Fernandes praise
Cajuste welcomes Conte to Napoli; backing Gyokeres move
Man Utd ready bid for Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio
WOW! Crazy betting plunge on Mourinho Chelsea return
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd choose Tuchel; Arsenal target 2 strikers; Slot hands Liverpool wish-list
Crazy! Ex-Barcelona defender Edgar claimed to be twin brother at Dinamo Bucharest
Sporting CP coach Amorim: I won't be flying to England again!
