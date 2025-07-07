Transfer exclusive: Why Arsenal going for Gyokeres over Sesko in centre-forward search

The Benjamin Sesko v Viktor Gyokeres transfer decision has dragged on, but Arsenal are having to make their call imminently.

The general consensus has been that Andrea Berta has championed Sporting Lisbon’s Gyokeres, while in an ideal world boss Mikel Arteta fancied RB Leipzig’s Sesko.

Advertisement Advertisement

That does not quite tell the full story but a deal for Gyokeres has always felt more achievable.

Arsenal love both players and have worked to apply pressure on their clubs in order to maximise value from any agreement. They have also managed to keep both sides guessing as to whether an offer would land.

That has been the job of sporting director Berta, who sources indicate has been playing the two clubs against one another.

One of the prime reasons that 22-year-old Sesko was initially prioritised last year was that data analysts recognised him as the best candidate. That was not just the case at Arsenal, but other top clubs in Europe too. Sources describe how his trajectory marks him as a standout profile.

Benjamin Sesko's xG map from the last season. Opta by StatsPerform

For Gyokeres, who is five years older, the pull is different. Speaking to figures with knowledge of the pursuit, it is understood that Arsenal believe his powerful finishing style on both feet around the penalty area, combined with impressive drive mentally and a good level of composure, are traits that will bring new edge to their front line that very few players in the world could offer.

With the pre-season tour just two weeks away, Arsenal have decided they have to act now to make sure one of their key positions is fixed in time for their Premier League opener against Manchester United in August.

The striker's preferred destinations

When Gyokeres left Coventry City in 2023, it was never clear if he would return to English football. Sources insisted it would not be a burning desire.

His dreams were big and ambition had always been to reach the top of the continental game. After two extraordinary seasons at Sporting Lisbon, it is understood that Barcelona topped his personal wishlist.

Sources consistently insisted that if he was going to leave Lisbon, it had to be for something exceptional.

Now, that exception appears to be Arsenal.

Gyokeres' statistics in the Primeira Liga Opta by StatsPerform

Sesko has not pushed aggressively for a move away from Leipzig in the way Gyokeres has, and the German club have stuck by their €80million release clause for the player.

The business tactics being employed by Arsenal suggest that by appearing to move for Gyokeres, they have given Leipzig one final chance to lower Sesko’s fee.

Gyokeres has seemed more attainable throughout – despite Sporting seemingly going back on a gentleman’s agreement from last year to sell him for €60million.

Still, Arsenal sources say Gyokeres will prove to be a cheaper deal than Sesko and that the payment terms should also be more favourable.

The missing piece

Arsenal will hold some caution until full agreement is reached at this crucial time.

In Gyokeres, they are targeting a player who has scored 97 goals in 102 matches since moving to Portugal. The player has been scouted extensively over the past 18 months.

The numbers are hard to ignore and helped convince Arsenal he can become a missing piece. After scoring 22 in his final Championship season with Coventry City, Gyokeres hit 43 in his first year at Sporting. Then came a staggering 54 goals in 52 matches last season. His output has been consistent, clinical and elite.

The obvious question is how that form carries into the Premier League – and whether he could do it against the very best defences.

Internally, figures at Arsenal remain convinced the club’s title challenge last season only fell short due to a lack of goal power in attack. That is the burden their next elite striker will be expected to carry.