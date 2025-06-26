Arokodare on Premier League links: I'm a Manchester United fan, it would mean a lot to me

Genk striker Tolu Arokodare has opened up on links to the Premier League and how he is a big fan of Manchester United.

The 6’6″ frontman is a target for the Red Devils who are also chasing Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. The 24-year-old finished top scorer in the Belgian Pro League with 21 goals in 38 games last season and is arguably one of the most underrated forwards in the current transfer market.

After losing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, United are on the lookout for a striker who is more consistent in front of goal than Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee who combined for just seven goals in the Premier League last campaign. Arokodare spoke about a possible move to the English top flight and revealed his love for United.

"Obviously, it's a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure," Arokodare told Sports Boom.

"Whatever options I have, I'll take my time and make the best decision.

"I'm a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family. Of course, it would be a dream come true."

Arokodare could be available for as little as £20M according to reports and his added loyalty to the club could make him a great differential for manager Ruben Amorim to consider over Gyokeres who may choose Arsenal and Mbeumo who could still decided on a move to Tottenham to reunite with manager Thomas Frank.