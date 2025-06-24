Gyokeres has "no intention" to play for Sporting Lisbon next season ahead of Arsenal move

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has informed the club that he has no intention of playing for the club next season.

After two successful years, across which he scored 97 goals in 102 appearances, Gyokeres is set to leave the Portuguese champions this summer as he makes his way to the Premier League. Journalist Fabrizio Romano gave an important update on the 27 year old this week which suggests that his move is imminent.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Viktor Gyökeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

“Gyökeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training as @abolapt reports.”

Manchester United were believed to frontrunners for the forward due to his connection with manager Ruben Amorim but after signing Matheus Cunha and their bids for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo it seems like they have stopped chasing him this summer.

The Gunners, however, are still seeking attacking reinforcements and reports suggest that manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign Gyokeres before the Gunners’ tour of Asia in July, which will see them face AC Milan, Newcastle United and then Spurs. If he did make the move to North London he would be there during his prime and could provide the services Arsenal have missed out on last season due to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both consistently being injured.