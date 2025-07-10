Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite recently signed a new contract with an eye watering release clause.

The 23-year-old has featured in 75 top-flight games for the club in the last two seasons as he establishes himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League. He was voted the Club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season following the 2023/24 season where he and claimed the Young Player of the Season for the Toffees.

His impressive performances led to interest from Manchester United who made two bids with the second offer worth a total of £50M that was not enough to draw him away from Merseyside. Now, as reported by The Daily Mail his released clause has been revealed.

The report suggests that his new contract includes an exit clause worth more than £70m which becomes active next summer which is a significant increase from United’s £50M valuation. This price is especially high when the defender made just 32 appearances last season, scoring no goals and bagging a single assist.

Branthwaite is clearly happy with Everton and would have agreed to such a release clause which never be paid if his performances don’t start to pick up once more. Mirror Football understands that a portion of the fee would go to Carlisle which even if it were 10% would be £7M which is a significant sum if the move does eventually happen.