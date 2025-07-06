Sporting management expect angry Gyokeres to blank preseason training session

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sporting CP management are concerned that Viktor Gyokeres will ignore the beginning of his preseason training tomorrow.

The Swede is due to join Sporting's squad for training on Monday morning. However, he has threatened to go on strike over Sporting's stand regarding his summer sale.

It's been claimed Gyokeres is angry that Sporting have gone back on their gentleman's agreement that he could leave for €60m.

Sporting are said to be now demanding €75m to sell Gyokeres, who is eager to seal a move to Arsenal.

Gyokeres and the Gunners have agreed personal terms, but reaching an agreement with Sporting over a fee is proving more difficult.

Given the situation, Sporting sources have told The Sun that they expect Gyokeres to swerve Monday morning's training session.

