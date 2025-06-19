EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd convinced of transfer success for Mbeumo AND Gyokeres

Manchester United have maintained a calm approach in their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres, with optimism that securing both players remains a possibility.

The two attackers would significantly enhance United’s goal threat next season, and the club have remained hopeful of completing deals at a time when manager Ruben Amorim believes the pair are essential to his push to re-establish United among the Premier League’s elite.

The Gyokeres situation has become increasingly complex. Initial indications suggested United could sign him for around £58 million, with sources indicating Amorim had requested the club proceed with the move.

However, Sporting CP have since backtracked on those terms and are pushing for a higher fee. Meanwhile, Arsenal entered the race as they continue their search for a new striker.

Gyokeres was the runaway top scorer of the Primeira Liga. Opta by StatsPerform

Arsenal have also been seriously considering a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and should they prioritise that transfer instead, United believe Gyokeres will be within reach - even if it requires shrewd negotiating.

Sources have confirmed Amorim maintains strong admiration for his former striker from their time together in Portugal and has asked the club to do all they can to complete the move.

The centre-forward market has proven problematic. Victor Osimhen was United’s initial top target, but his personal demands were deemed excessive. The club then turned their attention to Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, viewing him as a smart value option at £30 million - only for him to opt for Chelsea instead.

If they miss out on Gyokeres, United would have to broaden their horizons. That’s why names like Hugo Ekitike and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been discussed. Alternatives such as Ollie Watkins and Randal Kolo Muani are also believed to be potential names they might turn to if the saga drags on.

Mbeumo prefers the move to Old Trafford

It’s not just the centre-forward position that has been causing complications as United have also been trying to sign Brentford’s Mbeumo.

They were early movers for Mbeumo, but the situation became murky last week when Tottenham were suddenly linked with a move. The idea was to reunite him with his former Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, and talk revolved around a fee of £70 million - the figure Brentford would ideally want to sell for.

United did not intend to meet that valuation or to become caught up in a bidding war.

It is unclear how serious Spurs’ interest ever truly was. Despite the noise, United have remained very confident they will sign him and it is anticipated the situation progresses positively by the end of the month.

Sources suggest Mbeumo privately indicated that Old Trafford is his preferred destination earlier this month - mirroring the stance Matheus Cunha took before his move from Wolves.

Bryan Mbeumo's attacking carries this past season. Opta by StatsPerform

The Premier League fixtures, released on Wednesday, have added urgency to United’s transfer push. They open the season with a tough match at home to Arsenal, followed by early clashes against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The schedule ramps up the pressure to ensure the squad is ready in good time - and internally, there’s confidence they will get there.

The club are also actively working to find new destinations for players who are no longer part of their long-term plans.

In the attacking department, that includes Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Jadon Sancho.

Each presents a different challenge, but Garnacho’s case is proving particularly frustrating. He is viewed as the player most likely to command a substantial fee that could be reinvested - yet so far, he has shown little enthusiasm for the proposals being put forward.