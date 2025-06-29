Viktor Gyokeres has 'no intention' of returning to Sporting

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has confirmed that star striker Viktor Gyokeres has 'no intention' of ever playing for the club again.

Gyokeres, 27, is pushing for a move away from the Portuguese champions with Arsenal and Man United heavily interested in his services.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following president Varandas’ comments regarding the club’s asking price and the likelihood of him leaving, the forward has informed the club he will not return, per Record.

It’s understood that the Sweden international is feeling ‘betrayed’ by the comments and is insisting on leaving for the €60 million plus €10 million in bonuses he believes was agreed.

Sporting are insisting on a higher fee for the striker that scored 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions last season.