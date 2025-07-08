Arsenal chief Berta in Lisbon to close Gyokeres deal with Sporting

Arsenal technical chief Andrea Berta is in Portugal today to close a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are prioritising Gyokeres' signing after going cold on RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

The Mirror says Berta flew into Lisbon yesterday for face-to-face talks with Sporting directors and to thrash out a fee for the Swede.

It's been suggested Berta will aim to settle on a fee rising to £70m with Sporting.

Gyokeres agreed a deal with Arsenal some weeks ago over terms worth £200,000-a-week. With Sporting last season, the centre-forward scored a massive 54 goals.