Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United set Andre Onana asking price

Arsenal chief Berta in Lisbon to close Gyokeres deal with Sporting

Paul Vegas
Arsenal chief Berta in Lisbon to close Gyokeres deal with Sporting
Arsenal chief Berta in Lisbon to close Gyokeres deal with SportingAction Plus
Arsenal technical chief Andrea Berta is in Portugal today to close a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are prioritising Gyokeres' signing after going cold on RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Berta flew into Lisbon yesterday for face-to-face talks with Sporting directors and to thrash out a fee for the Swede.

It's been suggested Berta will aim to settle on a fee rising to £70m with Sporting.

Gyokeres agreed a deal with Arsenal some weeks ago over terms worth £200,000-a-week. With Sporting last season, the centre-forward scored a massive 54 goals.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSesko BenjaminArsenalSporting LisbonRB LeipzigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal? All the Transfer Turmoil Explained
Transfer exclusive: Why Arsenal going for Gyokeres over Sesko in centre-forward search