Arsenal chiefs pull back from talks with RB Leipzig striker Sesko

Arsenal chiefs are unhappy with the contract demands of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Sun says Sesko is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's priority in terms of centre-forward transfer targets this summer.

Indeed, the Gunners are willing to meet RBL's £70m valuation, but are unhappy with Sesko's demands.

The striker's contract wish far exceeds what Arsenal are prepared to pay, so leaving the deal in limbo.

Arsenal have Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative, but contact is being maintainted with Sesko's camp in an effort to find common ground.