Crystal Palace in talks to sign Sporting's Ousmane Diomande

Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande amid ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Marc Guehi.

The 21-year-old had previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Man United but could now be set to join FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.

According to BBC Sport, negotiations between Sporting CP and Palace regarding Diomande's future are underway.

Manager Oliver Glasner is said to be a huge fan of the centre back, especially considering the likelihood of captain Marc Guehi leaving this summer.

Guehi has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea this summer with his deal at Palace set to expire at the end of next season.