Sporting target Luis Suarez as Viktor Gyokeres replacement

Sporting are reportedly looking to sign Luis Suarez, not that one, as the potential replacement for Arsenal-bound forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres, 27, looks set to finally get his move to Arsenal despite the fact the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a fee.

Sporting rejected their most recent bid of €65 million for the Sweden international but Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer.

According to A Bola, the Portuguese champions have identified Almeria's Suarez as the man their want to replace the prolific Swede.

Suarez, 27, was a key player for his side as they narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga last summer, scoring 31 goals in his 43 games across all competitions.