Juventus have radical plan to trump Arsenal, Man Utd for Gyokeres deal

Carlos Volcano
Juventus are willing to sell EIGHT players to trump Premier League rivals to a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sporting CP striker's agents have been in talks with Arsenal and Manchester United for much of the year. However, both clubs are baulking at Sporting's €80m asking price.

As such, Juve are making a move for the Sweden international.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve are prepared to sell as many as eight players to fund their push to sign Gyokeres this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz can both depart, as can Lloyd Kelly, who has just signed permanently from Newcastle. Samuel Mbangula, Daniele Rugani, Filip Kostic, Mattia Perin and Arkadiusz Milik can also go.

Juve are also offering Gyokeres a contract worth £11m-a-year to convince him about moving to Turin.

