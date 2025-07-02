Arsenal talks over Gyokeres fee "advancing rapidly" with Sporting CP

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal have made a breakthrough in talks with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is now Arsenal's priority target in terms of their pursuit of a centre-forward signing.

Sky Sports says Arsenal and Sporting are now in positive negotiations, with talks advancing rapidly over a fee for Gyokeres.

Indeed, Arsenal are growing confident of clinching an agreement, with a five-year contract settled with Gyokeres' agents last month.

Encouraging for Arsenal was Gyokeres' decision to reject a €15m-a-year contract offer from Juventus to leave himself clear to join the Gunners this summer.

The Swede is said to have informed Sporting management that he has no intention to attend preseason training as he attempts to force through the sale from his end of the table.

