Gyokeres tells friends and family that he will join Arsenal over Man Utd this summer

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly revealed his next club will be Arsenal after snubbing Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, scoring 97 goals in his 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons and has been a top target for several top European sides including United and Arsenal who have had a tug of war over the striker for a number of months.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed a twist that suggests Gyokeres’ future is in North London alongside manager Mikel Arteta who has been after a top striker for a number of years.

"I had a message 24 hours or so ago suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has told friends and family he expects to join Arsenal.

"We know that Manchester United are interested in signing him as well - obviously there is that pre-existing relationship with Ruben Amorim.

"But Arsenal can offer Champions League football, maybe can offer a tilt at the title next season.

"Arsenal are juggling both him and Benjamin Sesko, they've opened talks with Leipzig as well.

"But at the moment, I would say Gyokeres looks the more likely."

The former Coventry City star remains on holiday in Saint Tropez and stated in a social media post that he will reveal his future soon amid the constant transfer talk surrounding him as he decides his future.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote: "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."