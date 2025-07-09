Gyokeres worried as Arsenal "could walk away" from Sporting CP talks

Viktor Gyokeres is worried being stuck in limbo after seeing Sporting CP and Arsenal fail to reach terms over his transfer fee on Tuesday.

Record says Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta and his support team left Lisbon yesterday after two days of negotiations with Sporting without an agreement struck.

Advertisement Advertisement

Watching from afar was Gyokeres, who is now deeply concerned that his dream move to Arsenal will fall through. The Swede's camp struck personal terms with Arsenal last month.

It's suggested in Lisbon that Arsenal are prepared to walk away from the deal unless Sporting climb down from their current asking price.

Arsenal are seeking to pay &;pound;50-60m for Gyokeres, while Sporting are insisting on at least £75-80m to sell.