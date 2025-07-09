Arsenal hope to strike deal for Sporting striker Gyokeres before Friday's deadline

Arsenal and Sporting hope to agree a deal for Viktor Gyokeres before the current deadline on Friday.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with Arsenal as manager Mikel Arteta searches for a striker who can consistently score the goals needed up top to challenge for the Premier League title. However, Arsenal’s current proposal of £56M plus £13M in add-ons is not enough and will need to be increased, according to reports.

This rejection is despite the fact that an agreement with the player over a five-year contract was said to be struck as the Swedish international was ready to give up a proportion of those proposed wages to accelerate negotiations between the two parties.

However, over the last few days little progress in the deal has actually been made as the two sides remain in a stalemate over the finances involves in the deal as the striker grows evermore frustrated.

Standard Sport reports that the two clubs are hoping a fee can be agreed between the clubs before Friday, with Arsenal also starting their pre-season preparations this week. This Friday is the deadline for the deal to be completed and if talks continue after that date he may stay at Sporting or consider joining Manchester United who gave up chasing him some weeks ago.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas spoke on the deal at the end of June, suggesting that the deal will happen and that Gyokeres will be a quality asset for Arsenal.

“If you ask me today, there is a strong possibility that Viktor will leave," he told Portuguese media outlet A Bola in late June. "We have been keeping an eye on the market, I saw a player like Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, go to Arsenal for €65 million (£55m).

"I saw two players being sold in the Premier League – Matheus Cunha and (Bryan) Mbeumo – forwards who do not have the quality of Viktor, in my opinion, were sold for around €70m.

"We are talking about players who are 26 years old. So, given the demands we are making in relation to Viktor 's value, I believe he could leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world. Which I find hard to believe.

"I won't say what the price we asked for. It was communicated to the agent. But I can guarantee that Viktor will not leave for €60+€10 million."