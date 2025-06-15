Arsenal reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Watkins

Arsenal are reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners are turning to Watkins after being frustrated in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyorkeres.

Arsenal made an offer on Friday of €50m plus €10m in bonuses, but it was immediately rejected by Sporting.

While not holding Gyokeres to his €100m buyout clause, Sporting insist the Swede won't leave for less than €80m.

Unhappy with Sporting's stand, Arsenal are now reviving plans for Watkins, after failing with an offer for the England international in January, says The Sun.

Villa are expected to demand in the region of £80m to sell Watkins this summer.