Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Arsenal reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Watkins

Paul Vegas
Arsenal reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Watkins
Arsenal reviving plans for Aston Villa striker WatkinsAction Plus
Arsenal are reviving plans for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners are turning to Watkins after being frustrated in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyorkeres.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal made an offer on Friday of €50m plus €10m in bonuses, but it was immediately rejected by Sporting.

While not holding Gyokeres to his €100m buyout clause, Sporting insist the Swede won't leave for less than €80m.

Unhappy with Sporting's stand, Arsenal are now reviving plans for Watkins, after failing with an offer for the England international in January, says The Sun.

Villa are expected to demand in the region of £80m to sell Watkins this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWatkins OllieArsenalAston VillaSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Sporting CP president Varandas seeks to clarify Gyokeres price fury as Arsenal, Man Utd circle