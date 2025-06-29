Sporting CP president Varandas: Gyokeres knows price he can leave for

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas says he knows the price he wants to sell Viktor Gyokeres for.

However, he insists he won't make the Swede's valuation public.

Arsenal and Juventus are the latest clubs in talks with Gyokeres and his agents.

Varandas said, "I'm not going to say what the price tag is, the player knows what the price is."

He further emphasised, however, that a sale will not happen for the price tag that Gyökeres is rumored to have been promised to leave for.

"I can tell you that Viktor will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonuses, he will not do that," Varandas added.