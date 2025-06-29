Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus

Sporting CP president Varandas: Gyokeres knows price he can leave for

Paul Vegas
Sporting CP president Varandas: Gyokeres knows price he can leave for
Sporting CP president Varandas: Gyokeres knows price he can leave forAction Plus
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas says he knows the price he wants to sell Viktor Gyokeres for.

However, he insists he won't make the Swede's valuation public.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal and Juventus are the latest clubs in talks with Gyokeres and his agents.

Varandas said, "I'm not going to say what the price tag is, the player knows what the price is."

He further emphasised, however, that a sale will not happen for the price tag that Gyökeres is rumored to have been promised to leave for.

"I can tell you that Viktor will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonuses, he will not do that," Varandas added. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSporting LisbonArsenalJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gyokeres has "no intention" to play for Sporting Lisbon next season ahead of Arsenal move
Arsenal chiefs pull back from talks with RB Leipzig striker Sesko
Gyokeres tells friends and family that he will join Arsenal over Man Utd this summer