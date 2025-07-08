The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Vlahovic waits for Prem offers; Liverpool set Guehi cap; Calhanoglu wants Inter exit

Hakan Calhanoglu is pushing for a Galatasaray move; Juventus are ready to sell Dusan Vlahovic at a discount price; Liverpool make it clear they won't spend too much for Marc Guehi. Here are some of the main stories overf the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Calhanoglu pushing for Galatasaray move, given growing tensions at Inter

Until a few weeks ago, Hakan Calhanoglu was open to a move to Galatasaray but had not expressed a strong intention of leaving Inter, where he felt comfortable. Things have changed quickly: following a tense exchange with Lautaro Martinez and Inter's president after the club's CWC elimination against Fluminense, Calhanoglu is now pushing for the transfer.

The Turkish midfielder has already given his approval to a potential three-year contract with Galatasaray and hopes the two clubs can soon find an agreement. The main issue remains the transfer fee. While Inter have lowered their original asking price from €45m to around €30m after recent dressing room tensions, Galatasaray are still far from matching that figure.

The Turkish club has offered around €15m and is not planning to go much higher - currently convinced that that price, with an adjustment of a few million more, is the right cost of the player. Despite interest from several top European clubs, Calhanoglu has made it clear that his priority is to return to Turkey.

He has turned down other offers out of respect and admiration for Galatasaray, the club he supported as a child. Talks are ongoing, and the midfielder's strong desire is also playing a key role in bringing the two sides closer to a deal.

Juventus ready to sell Vlahovic at discount price to offload salary

Juventus are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic for as little as €15m - half of the initial asking price of €30m - to avoid losing him for free next year and to remove his high salary from their wage bill. The club's priority is to free up budget space and avoid a situation where Vlahovic leaves as a free agent in 2026. A sale now would also help Juventus focus their efforts on keeping PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani, who remains a key target for the club.

In recent weeks, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have shown interest in the Serbian striker, as previously reported. However, no significant progress has followed those initial contacts. Vlahovic is still waiting for a move to a top Premier League club, taking his time before making a decision.

However, none of the clubs currently exploring the possibility of signing him - especially in Italy - are ready to meet his high salary demands. On the contrary, his salary could be paid in Saudi Arabia: let's pay attention here to Al Hilal, which have included him in their shortlist.

Juventus are aware that time is not on their side and are pushing to find a solution soon. A discounted transfer could be the key to unlocking new moves from other teams interested.

Suaibo Jassi is attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Suaibo Jassi, who will turn 19 on July 10, 2025, has just completed a transfer to CD Santa Clara from Alverca only one week ago. The young right-back signed a three-year deal until 2028, but his future is already a hot topic in scouting circles across Europe. The Guinea-Bissau defender has quickly caught the eye of major clubs.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting have been following Jassi closely since last season and continue to monitor his development, even if from a distance. However, it is two English clubs - Brentford and Leeds - that have recently taken concrete steps to gather more information about the talented right-back.

Both clubs are impressed by his potential and see him as a future top player, thanks to his strong performances in the Portuguese youth leagues. Jassi’s current goal is to make his debut in the Portuguese Liga with Santa Clara, working hard to rise through the team’s ranks and earn playing time in the first squad.

Still, Brentford and Leeds are watching closely, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of them makes a move in the coming months to bring him to the Premier League.

AC Milan still pushing for Jashari: the player only wants the Rossoneri

Ardon Jashari has made his intentions clear: as long as talks between AC Milan and Club Brugge continue, he will not consider any other offers, even if they are financially better. The Swiss midfielder has already agreed on personal terms with the Rossoneri and is fully focused on joining the Italian club. AC Milan remain confident that their latest proposal, worth over €35m including bonuses, with some adjustments during the negotiation, can convince Club Brugge to accept.

However, the Belgian club is still asking for a deal structured as €35 million plus add-ons, with around €3 million still separating the two sides on the fixed fee. The gap is now narrow, and both clubs are expected to continue talks over the coming days. Small adjustments in the fixed amount and performance-related bonuses will likely be key to reaching a final agreement.

Jashari is considered Milan’s top target to strengthen the midfield, after the complicated pursuits of Luka Modric and Samuele Ricci. The Rossoneri see the Swiss midfielder as a long-term investment and are hopeful they can close the deal soon. The player’s full commitment to Milan is giving the Italian side confidence in completing the transfer.

Liverpool make clear they won’t go over £40/45m for Guehi

Liverpool are working to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but the two clubs have not yet found an agreement on the transfer fee. The Reds are willing to offer a total package of up to £40/45m including bonuses, and they are not planning to go beyond that figure. Crystal Palace, after showing initial openness to that valuation in early talks, have slightly increased their demands, hoping to get a bit more from the deal.

Despite this, Liverpool are staying firm. They believe their budget is fair and are using the player’s strong desire to join as leverage in the negotiations. With the player, Liverpool have now agreed personal terms based on a 5-year contract with a 1-year option for the Reds to extend the deal. The England centre-back, for his part, has made it clear that he only wants to join Liverpool and is not considering other options.

Talks between the clubs are still ongoing, and Liverpool are hoping to bridge the gap soon. However, they remain clear: £45m is the maximum they will pay to bring the Palace defender to Anfield this summer.