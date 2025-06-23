Chelsea signing Essugo pays tribute to Amorim: So demanding; I am grateful

Chelsea signing Dario Essugo admits Ruben Amorim has had a big influence on his career.

Essugo was signed by Chelsea towards the end of last season from Sporting CP, where he worked with Manchester United manager Amorim.

Essugo said: “He brought me to the first team so he helped me a lot, to understand the game, to reach the level I am here now.

“I am grateful. He is so demanding. He is a demanding person. He likes to win every time so he has helped me a lot. I made one training session with the first team and the coach Ruben Amorim likes what he saw and he called me to play.

“I didn’t expect to play because at this time there was covid and I wasn’t playing anything because the Champions League had stopped. We had good players like Manuel Ugarte, João Palhinha and now Morten Hjulmand.

“They are three big players. I had the opportunity to learn with one of them and of course this for me was a big opportunity.”

Chelsea a different level

On choosing Chelsea, Essugo added: “Chelsea helped my parents so many times. I feel very good. When my father said Chelsea want me to come here, of course I can’t say no.

“I am learning with the coach, the players, the midfielders here. Enzo (Maresca) has a different idea of football like all the managers. But I always to try catch what he wants. Romeo Lavia is so calm I learn so much from him.

“It is a different level. The players are amazing. Before, when I was at Las Palmas and Sporting, they had very big players but for me it is an amazing feeling to be here.”