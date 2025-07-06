CLOSER? Arsenal reach agreement over Gyokeres fee with Sporting CP

Arsenal have taken a huge step forward in their push to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Multiple media sources today are stating the Gunners are now close to reaching terms with Sporting over a fee for the Sweden international.

Sportbladet says Arsenal is now finalising negotiations with Sporting to buy the 27-year-old. Only final details remain before Arsenal closes a deal for Gyökeres.

CNN Portugal also states that the Swede is very close to a move to Arsenal.

They state that the price tag is €65m plus €15m in bonuses.