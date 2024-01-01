Tribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: People say I left Holland too early...
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot won't play so many long balls
Van der Vaart talks up potential of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch
Koeman: Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch must do more
Gravenberch makes clear Liverpool plans
Babel: Slot will want Dutch players at Liverpool
Gravenberch seeks to rally Liverpool teammates
Ryan Gravenberch makes Liverpool future decision
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch delighted scoring in victory at Fulham
Liverpool captain Van Dijk full of praise for Gakpo and Gravenberch
Liverpool boss Klopp: Our best ever performance at Fulham
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch attracting interest from Galatasaray
Liverpool manager Klopp talks up his Dutch trio
Kuyt insists Gravenberch will come good at Liverpool
Liverpool hero Aldridge: Jota a big miss for Man City draw
Liverpool defender Robertson blasts Caicedo: You can't paint it any other way
Klopp delighted after Liverpool fight-back against Luton
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch urges calm over injury crisis
