Slot says Gravenberch can become part of an exclusive group of midfielders in the future

Slot says Gravenberch can become a part of an exclusive group of midfielders in the future

Arne Slot has praised Ryan Gravenberch’s development this season but believes there is still more to come from the Liverpool midfielder.

Speaking ahead of the weekend clash with Manchester City, Slot highlighted Gravenberch’s improved consistency and impact in key moments.

The Reds boss added that he expects the Dutchman to keep progressing as he adapts further to the demands of Premier League football.

On Gravenberch, Slot stated: “I think that is partly what it is (that he can't be nine out of 10 every game). There are only a few players in the world that can be a nine or a 10 every single three days. If you look at his age, he might, might, might eventually belong to those group of players – those two or three or four that can do this.