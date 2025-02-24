Gravenberch mocks Guardiola after Liverpool's win over Man City

Ryan Gravenberch took a little swipe at Pep Guardiola after Liverpool’s dominant win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a vital victory, pushing the Reds 11 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Gravenberch played the full 90 minutes in midfield as Liverpool strengthened their title charge.

Szoboszlai posted on social media several photos of his goal celebration. He captioned the post: "Let’s gooo!" with the skull emoji.

His teammate Gravenberch replied to the post saying: "Svolaziiiiiiii" along with the fire emoji.

He referenced a time when Guardiola mispronounced their names in a press conference.