Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...

Gravenberch mocks Guardiola after Liverpool's win over Man City

Ansser Sadiq
Gravenberch mocks Guardiola after Liverpool's win over Man City
Gravenberch mocks Guardiola after Liverpool's win over Man CityAction Plus
Ryan Gravenberch took a little swipe at Pep Guardiola after Liverpool’s dominant win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a vital victory, pushing the Reds 11 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gravenberch played the full 90 minutes in midfield as Liverpool strengthened their title charge.

Szoboszlai posted on social media several photos of his goal celebration. He captioned the post: "Let’s gooo!" with the skull emoji.

His teammate Gravenberch replied to the post saying: "Svolaziiiiiiii" along with the fire emoji. 

He referenced a time when Guardiola mispronounced their names in a press conference.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGravenberch RyanGuardiola PepSzoboszlai DominikSalah MohamedLiverpoolManchester City
Related Articles
Man City's Guardiola in touching exchange with Salah after Liverpool defeat
Sturridge: Liverpool striker Salah must be in Ballon d'Or conversation
Liverpool fullback Robertson: Salah playing on a different world