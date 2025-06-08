Liverpool Gravenberch names his 2025 Ballon d'Or favourite

Ryan Gravenberch shared his 2025 Ballon d'Or choice, backing his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to win the prestigious award.

The Egypt international was the frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or during the first half of the season, topping both the goals and assists charts in the Premier League. "That's a tough one, but I'll go for my teammate: Mohamed Salah," Gravenberch told Voetbalzone.

Despite ending the campaign with an impressive 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 league matches, helping the Reds to a league title, his chances have faded due to their early Champions League exit.

As a result, the spotlight has shifted to Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal, who are now seen as the main contenders for the prestigious award.