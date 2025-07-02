Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance
Juventus raise three names in Sancho swap talks with Man Utd

Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65M bid for the Brentford forward

Zack Oaten
Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65m bid for the Brentford forward
Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65m bid for the Brentford forwardAction Plus
Manchester United are readying a third bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo worth around £65M.

Mbeumo's desire to move to Manchester United has been well documented but the two clubs have been unable to come to an agreement in recent weeks after submitting two unsuccessful bids in the last month. The Brentford star is top of their priority list after securing a deal for Wolves' Matheus Cunha and they have now set a deadline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are confident they can reach an agreement by the end of the week as they meet Brentford’s expectations in a deal for who is arguably the club’s best asset at the moment. 

After this deadline, it is unclear what the club’s intentions would be, if a deal is agreed Mbeumo would become a United player but if their bid is rejected then manager Ruben Amorim may pull out of the deal entirely and look elsewhere. 

Mbeumo has just enjoyed his best season yet, scoring 20 times and bagging 8 assists in just 42 appearances. By comparison, Rasmus Hojlund scored just 10 whilst Joshua Zirkzee scored a measly 7 with more appearances then the Brentford forward. It will be interesting to see if United have their bid agreed by the end of the week as the club could pull out and chase another top player if the Bees remain stubborn. 

Mentions
Mbeumo BryanCunha MatheusHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedBrentfordWolvesPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford chief Giles warns Man Utd (& Mbeumo): Not impossible he stays
Transfer exclusive: Man Utd confident closing Mbeumo deal this week
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed