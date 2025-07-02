Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65m bid for the Brentford forward

Manchester United are readying a third bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo worth around £65M.

Mbeumo's desire to move to Manchester United has been well documented but the two clubs have been unable to come to an agreement in recent weeks after submitting two unsuccessful bids in the last month. The Brentford star is top of their priority list after securing a deal for Wolves' Matheus Cunha and they have now set a deadline.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are confident they can reach an agreement by the end of the week as they meet Brentford’s expectations in a deal for who is arguably the club’s best asset at the moment.

After this deadline, it is unclear what the club’s intentions would be, if a deal is agreed Mbeumo would become a United player but if their bid is rejected then manager Ruben Amorim may pull out of the deal entirely and look elsewhere.

Mbeumo has just enjoyed his best season yet, scoring 20 times and bagging 8 assists in just 42 appearances. By comparison, Rasmus Hojlund scored just 10 whilst Joshua Zirkzee scored a measly 7 with more appearances then the Brentford forward. It will be interesting to see if United have their bid agreed by the end of the week as the club could pull out and chase another top player if the Bees remain stubborn.