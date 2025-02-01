Liverpool boss Slot admits using Gravenberch to blunt Kerkez threat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he used Ryan Gravenberch to nullify Milos Kerkez in Saturday's win at Bournemouth.

The midfielder was switched to Liverpool's right-side on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot explained afterwards: "Not many things that we do are just by coincidence. I think it is clear that they have many good things, this team, and their left full-back is definitely a threat going forwards. Mo Salah is an incredible player but his main strength is not following the opposite full-back.

"But that's not the only thing. We want to keep Mo as much as we can forward as well because it is a risk for every team that plays us if the left full-back goes. I think Ipswich, that was a moment where the left full-back just wanted to go forward and then Mo was free in transition and it was a goal from Mo. It's clear that if you leave Trent (Alexander-Arnold) constantly with (Antoine) Semenyo and (Milos) Kerkez constantly in a two-v-one, that is not the best idea that I can come up with."

On Liverpool's first penalty won via VAR, Slot also stated: "The only thing I can say is, and I haven't seen it back, is that one of my players is on a clear one-v-one to the goalkeeper and he is falling down. Either he makes a dive, or they touch him, and if they touch him then for me it is a penalty and if then it would not have even been a chance. You're always like, 'Is this really a penalty then?' But this was such a clear one-on-one chance that if he touched him, which I assume he did, otherwise the VAR would've interfered.

"I can come up with three, four or five examples (where) we didn't get the luck we deserved, or we didn't get the decision we deserved. But that's always the difficult thing in football. If there's one thing in your favour then people will probably tell you then there's always that luck for Liverpool, or for the one that is No.1 at the moment. For me, this has nothing to do with luck.

"It is a clear one-v-one and I can tell you if Cody Gakpo goes one-v-one to the goalkeeper it's quite a big chance as well. If you are then tripped it is a penalty. It's not like it's a penalty from a set-piece and it wasn't even a chance. So, I wouldn't call this luck, unless I see this back and I see he didn't touch him at all. It was not luck then it was a wrong decision by the referee and the VAR, but I assume that it was not the situation."