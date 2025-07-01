Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford

New Brentford head coach Keith Andrews says captain Christian Norgaard's move to Arsenal will help other players step up to the mark.

Norgaard signed for the Bees when they were still in the Championship and has been part of the squad who have established themselves firmly in the Premier League. Arsenal have genuine ambitions to win not only silverware but the title and the Bees cannot offer that to Norgaard at the moment as he prepares to depart for North London.

Jorginho’s departure on a free transfer to join Flamengo and Thomas Partey leaving at the expiry of his contract means that manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to bring in the Danish international to provide more cover and support in midfield.

Despite it being such a huge loss to Brentford, Andrews sees a silver lining in what is a dark cloud, believing that his departure could help other squad members to step into the limelight.

“I think Christian's been a really, really big player for this football club,” he said. “I've seen it first-hand last year, obviously primarily in a set-piece capacity, how he led, his qualities as a footballer, but probably more importantly as a person. I think he's a top, top human being. I really believe that.

"It's (going to provide) opportunities for others, and (there are players) that I know will take the opportunity in the building."

Arsenal are also looking to finally complete a deal for Martin Zubimendi which will help in the middle of the park and have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon. The priority at Arsenal remains adding a prolific striker and stars such as Norgaard who can either set them up or provide cover whilst they attack.