Liverpool stars headline nominations for Premier League season awards

Liverpool's triumphant domestic campaign has seen three of their standout performers nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Ryan Gravenberch among eight players recognised for their exceptional contributions during a title-winning season at Anfield.

Van Dijk, ever-present in Liverpool's back line, played every match and helped the team keep 14 clean sheets, notching up an impressive 7.2 Flashscore player rating for the season so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

His Dutch international colleague Gravenberch, a steady force in midfield, featured in all but one game and has averaged a 7.1 Flashcore player rating.

He has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Season award alongside Liam Delap, Anthony Elanga, Dean Huijsen, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and William Saliba.

Salah, who has already won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award for his efforts this campaign, leads the league in combined goals and assists, recording Golden Boot-likely 28 goals and generating a total of 46 scoring contributions - a new record for goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season.

Salah's stats Carl Recine / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by Stats Perform

The Egyptian has averaged a phenomenal 7.6 Flashscore player rating in the Premier League this season.

Only Bayern Munich's Olise Michael (7.8) and PSG's Ousmane Dembele (7.8) boast higher ratings across Europe's top five leagues, but each has played significantly fewer minutes for their clubs this season.

Premier League surprise package Nottingham Forest also boast two nominees - Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

New Zealand international Wood has enjoyed a standout season in the latter years of his career, scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances to make it his most prolific Premier League campaign yet.

Gibbs-White has seen his stock rise during Forest's fairytale run near the top of the table, with Thomas Tuchel known to be an admiring onlooker.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak, with 23 goals to his name, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has notched 18 goals and seven assists, are also in the running.

Arsenal's Declan Rice completes the list of nominees after another excellent year under Mikel Arteta.

Slot leads managerial nods

Arne Slot, who secured the league title in his first campaign with Liverpool, is among five candidates shortlisted for Premier League Manager of the Season.

Joining him on the list is Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, who, since arriving in December with the club struggling in 19th, Pereira has sparked a remarkable turnaround, guiding Wolves to 14th place with 10 wins and two draws in his 18 matches at the helm.

Also nominated are Eddie Howe of Newcastle and Nuno Espirito Santo of Nottingham Forest - both still in contention for a top-four finish with two games remaining.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank rounds out the shortlist after steering the club toward what could be its best-ever Premier League finish in eighth place.

Winners of both awards will be determined through a combination of public voting and the decisions of a panel of football experts.

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.