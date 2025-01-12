Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Gravenberch form no surprise

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he's happy for Ryan Gravenberch over his form this season.

Van Dijk also plays with Gravenberch for Holland.

He told Viaplay: "Whether I'm still surprised? The qualities he shows weekly, daily. I've seen that since he joined the club.

"Since the start of the season, he has reached such a constant level and he shows it every time. That's nice to see. Playing football constantly, being top every three days is the hardest thing there is. "

"And he does it very well," Van Dijk continues. "That requires a lot of concentration and hard work in addition to the matches. He is a great footballer and he still learns in that position to be the best.

"I think he has shown this season that he is one of the best players in his position."