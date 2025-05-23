Gravenberch opens up on Frimpong's move to Liverpool: If he does, he will bring a lot!

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has opened up on Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and his move to the club this summer.

As Liverpool prepare to lift their 20th Premier League title on Sunday, all eyes have been on the upcoming summer transfer window, which opens in just over a week’s time. With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join Real Madrid, the Reds have already made their move for Frimpong, who looks to be a straight replacement for the England international.

The Reds are widely expected to sign the Netherlands international, amid reports they have activated the £29.5M release clause over the past week. Reports state that he is due to sign a contract within the next few days as manager Arne Slot prepares for the new season before Alexander-Arnold can get out the door.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gravenberch spoke on the 24-year-old and what qualities he could bring if he did make his way to Merseyside.

"If he does, he will bring a lot. I know him from also from the Dutch team and he is a really good guy.

"Really good qualities so we will see, we have to wait."

The Dutchman also revealed that saying goodbye to Alexander-Arnold will be difficult, as Sunday will be the final time he can say goodbye to fans who have controversially turned sour on him over the past few weeks.

"Yes of course, he did a lot for the club. It is a little bit sad because I am really happy with him but obviously we have to say goodbye.