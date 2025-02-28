Liverpool release financial records detailing major revenue growth and record figures

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Liverpool recorded a pre-tax loss of £57m for the financial year ending 31 May 2024, a significant increase from the £9m loss in the previous period.

Despite this, the club’s overall revenue grew by £20m to £614m, with commercial income hitting a record £308m, largely driven by expansion in partnerships and retail sales.

This marks the first time Liverpool’s commercial revenue has surpassed £300m, underlining the club’s financial strength despite missing out on Champions League football.

The financial period coincided with Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge, during which Liverpool won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the Premier League, and reached the FA Cup and Europa League quarter-finals.

Liverpool spent around £165m on new signings, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch to strengthen the squad.

However, the absence from the Champions League impacted media revenue, which fell by £38m to £204m, reflecting the financial hit of playing in the Europa League instead.

