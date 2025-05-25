Super Salah rescues 10-man Liverpool from defeat against Palace

Premier League (PL) champions Liverpool came from behind to draw 1-1 against Crystal Palace in their final game of the season, before lifting a league trophy in front of their supporters for the first time in 35 years.

There was a real party atmosphere ahead of kick-off with the PL and FA Cup champions giving each other a guard of honour, and balloons were on the pitch as play got started until referee Darren England ordered for them to be popped.

Liverpool’s bubble wasn’t burst despite them going behind in the ninth minute, when Ismaila Sarr punished a mistake by collecting Tyrick Mitchell’s pass and coolly beating Alisson Becker.

The Reds kept pushing against a resolute Palace backline, with Mitchell doing well up against the record-chasing Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo often finding his path blocked while trying to cut inside.

Liverpool started to create opportunities as the half-hour mark approached, though, as Luis Diaz came agonisingly close with a strike that eventually curled past the post before the winger headed over.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put the ball in Liverpool’s net but strayed offside before doing so, and Diaz then furiously kicked the post after Dean Henderson pulled off a brilliant save to deny him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came on to applause ahead of the restart, but there was frustration again when Salah’s attempt was blocked by Maxence Lacroix.

The Reds continued to look dangerous and Arne Slot showed his intent with an attacking double change in the 62nd minute that almost paid dividends with Alexander-Arnold playing a superb pass for Darwin Nunez who was denied by the onrushing goalkeeper Henderson.

There was a blow for the Reds soon after, though, as Ryan Gravenberch was shown a straight red card for fouling Daichi Kamada while he was the last man, which will see him miss the start of next season.

Liverpool kept pushing regardless, and after Diogo Jota hit the post, they finally got a Salah goal to celebrate in the 85th minute as his strike took a deflection off Lacroix and sailed past Henderson to become just the third player to record 47 goal contributions in a PL season.

That goal and lifting the PL trophy were more than enough to have the home fans at Anfield leaving happy, while Palace’s draw was enough for them to end the season unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)