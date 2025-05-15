Frimpong "keen on move so personal terms no issue" as Liverpool deal looks certain

Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong is keen on a move to Liverpool this summer in what looks like a done deal.

The Dutchman is set to join up with international teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo as the Reds attempt to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who is due to leave at the end of his contract. Negotiations are ongoing with the player's representatives to agree a deal with the Premier League champions, ready to trigger Frimpong's release clause, which is believed to be in the region of £30M.

Now, journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on the defender and stated that the deal should move smoothly as Frimpong is very keen on working under manager Arne Slot.

“Liverpool advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen - increasing confidence from Dutch int’l camp deal will be struck. 24yo #Bayer04 right-back keen on move so personal terms no issue. ~€35M clause appeals to #LFC”

Frimpong should provide competition to fellow fullback Conor Bradley who many believe to of similar quality to Alexander-Arnold after a number of years playing second fiddle to the England international. The 24 year old has five goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances this season and has similar traits to Alexander-Arnold as he pushes up the pitch and provides more width in attack which is crucial to Liverpool’s tactical style.