Mac Allister on Liverpool's midfield: We are complementing each other really well

Alexis Mac Allister praised his midfield partners after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Man City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Argentine shone alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, as the Reds pulled 11 points clear of Arsenal, who lost to West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mohamed Salah netted his 30th goal of the season, before Szoboszlai doubled the lead, with a later assist for Curtis Jones ruled out for offside.

"It's always easier when you have good players around and that's our case," the Argentina international said post-game.

"We have a really good team and really good midfielders who came to the club at the same time as me, not long ago. We are complementing each other really well and we are happy to play with each other.

"Yeah Dom, he is really important for us. I think you could see physically he is really good; he can score and also assist. He is doing really well and is really important for us.

"It definitely was (an important win). When you come to these places and play teams like Man City you always want to win. Today we were really committed to what we wanted, maybe we didn't play as we wanted, we didn't keep the possession as we wanted, but we had to defend and we had to do it pretty well.”