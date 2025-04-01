Slot insists Trent, Van Dijk and Salah only thinking about Liverpool: We now have nine finals

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Merseyside derby against Everton tomorrow night.

Speaking this morning ahead of the clash at Anfield, Slot was also pushed about reports of the fullback having agreed to move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "His situation is unfortunately that he is injured, otherwise people would have probably spoken about him that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team. But he's injured and for him that means he is fully focused on his recovery and for us that means we are trying to help him to be back as soon as he can.

"For the rest, of course, for eight months it went a bit up and down maybe, with all kinds of talks about him, Virgil (van Dijk) or Mo (Salah). But we have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do.

"For Virgil and Mo that is trying to win the Merseyside derby, and for Trent that is making sure he is can get fit as soon as he can."

Asked for an update on all three senior players and where new contract talks stand with the trio, Slot was again tightlipped.

"It's a situation that is there for eight months now and all these three players have performed so well under these circumstances so it doesn't affect me at all.

"I think there was a bit of noise about us losing against Paris St-Germain and us losing against Newcastle as well. I always try to be rational. I was a bit more frustrated about the final, because I think we deserved to lose that one. For the first time we deserved to lose a football game."

Slot, meanwhile, doesn't expect Everton counterpart David Moyes to change anything in terms of their approach for tomorrow night.

The clash is coming just weeks after Liverpool drew 2-2 at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman continued: "I expect the same, but with one difference - that every time the Everton players do something well they don't get the cheers and reactions from 50,000 people.

"But our players will get that reaction after every tackle they make and for every pass they do. That is a different emotion, but football wise I expect the same because this is what Everton have done for the last nine or 10 games now, with David Moyes in charge.

"They didn't lose one game in the last nine Premier League games, so it would be a surprise if they are going to do something different. And we are top of the league so it would be strange if we are going to change something as well."

Slot also declared his squad was nearing full fitness, with Ryan Gravenberch now available.

"Ryan Gravenberch is okay. Alisson trained with us as well. The last check later today. Conor Bradley is with us again, but he's only had a few sessions after being out for quite long so we have to make a smart decision."

In that Goodison Park clash, Slot was shown a red card for his protests at the end of the game. The Liverpool manager conceded he can't promise a different reaction if things run the same way tomorrow.

"I would be so surprised if I ever experienced eight minutes of so many controversial decisions at our disadvantage again. If it happens I hope I act differently, but I can't promise. But I don't think I am going to experience that again. But you never know, football is unpredictable."

Liverpool now sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and Slot is adamant the focus is now on their final nine games of the season.

After being eliminated from the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final within days, Slot is pleased with the way his players have bounced back from the double setback.

He added this morning: "Players are looking refreshed, in my opinion.

"But it wasn't all negative. We played a final against a very good Newcastle team and played a very good game in defeat to Paris St-Germain. We played the best game, in my opinion, but unfortunately lost on penalties.

"Now it is going to be nine finals. These games are very important for us, starting with Everton. Not only because it is the Merseyside derby but because we are in such a good position in the league."