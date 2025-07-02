Romelu Lukaku reveals he 'didn't want' Man United move

Romelu Lukaku has revealsed he never wanted to join Manchester United back in 2017 amid interest from Antonio Conte's Chelsea side.

The now 32-year-old joined Jose Mourinho’s Man United from Everton for a reported fee of around £75 million in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku was arguably one of the best forwards in the league during his two-year spell at Old Trafford, scoring 42 goals in 96 games across all competitions.

He has now revealed that he didn’t actually want to join the club, instead preferring a return to Chelsea.

Lukaku told Het Nieuwsblad: "I had already told everyone: I’m going to Chelsea. But suddenly Mourinho called me to say that Manchester United had made an offer.

I came back from vacation and suddenly there was an agreement with Everton. I said to Mino (Raiola, after the move): 'I don’t want this', and then I decided now I’m doing everything myself."