Gakpo hails "Dutch impact" on Liverpool title triumph

Cody Gakpo hailed the "Dutch impact" on Liverpool's title triumph.

A 5-1 rout of Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday confirmed the Reds as 2024/25 champions in front of their own fans.

Gakpo, who joined Liverpool 18 months ago, said during the celebrations: "It’s amazing. We worked really hard this year. (We have had) special moments, lesser moments in the Champions League, but to get this is amazing.

"The Dutch impact, I think you guys saw it already. Virgil (van Dijk) is here already a long time, but this year Ryan (Gravenberch) is playing like how we knew him in Holland, he played that here.

“It’s amazing to see him play like this and obviously the coach tactically brought the whole team to another level and I think that suits the players we have now. Hopefully we can gear up a little more in the next few years, but it’s a good start.”

Gravenberch, himself, chimed in: “It was really amazing. From the start of the game we felt, ‘Oh, they (the fans) are here’ and we wanted to do our stuff for them – and we did it.”