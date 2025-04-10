Agent: We'd like Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch at Real Madrid

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed interest from LaLiga clubs.

Speaking with Marca, Jose Rodriguez says he "knows" Real Madrid are interested in the Holland international.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "When Ryan was sixteen, Barça called us. They wanted to contract him, but his father and I gave priority to his development.

"At Ajax he was able to develop in a way that he might not have been able to do at Barça."

On Real Madrid, Rodriguez has no doubts Gravenberch would be an easy fit.

"He's good enough for Real Madrid," explains Rodriguez. "We would like him to play for them, but Liverpool is going to ask a lot of money. I know they were interested in him, but now he's priceless. "